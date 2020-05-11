Bono celebra su cumpleaños 60 compartiendo 60 canciones que “salvaron su vida”.

Bono celebra su cumpleaños 60 y comparte 60 canciones que “salvaron su vida”.

El día 10 de mayo el cantante de la bandanna U2 celebró su anversario número 60 y decidió compartir con sus seguidores una lista de canciones que como el menciona “le salvaron la vida.

Lista de canciones favoritas de Bono

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

4. Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. Ramones – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel”

14. Andrea Bocelli- “Con Te Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – “Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. New Order – “True Faith”

29. R.E.M. – “Nightswimming”

30. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”

31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”

32. Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm“

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX“

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit“

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time“

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way“

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin“

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)“

55. Sinéad O’Connor – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart“

56. Van Morrison – “A Sense of Wonder“

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle“

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. Bee Gees – Immortality – “Demo Version”

Bono celebra su cumpleaños 60

En años pasados Bono solía celebrar a lo grande.

Por ejemplo dos años atrás, Shane McGowan, cantante de The Pogues, celebró con un concierto entre colegas en el que Bono compartió escenario con Johhny Deep, The Corrs o Nick Cave.

Con información de la revista El Universal.