Thalía presume costosos cubrebocas en Instagram 

View this post on Instagram

MICHAEL NGO x ‘REVIVAL’ MASK PROJECT // Benefiting Los Angeles Food Bank So I’ve been making these fashion masks to wear for years but now I’m beyond excited to spread the love with these Limited Edition ‘REVIVAL’ Masks to raise awareness and funds for my local community during this time of need. Breathing new life into remnants of fabric from past creations, each mask represents signature #MICHAELNGO designs over the years—some favorites you may recognize. Each of these artisan masks are handmade and embellished by me—there’s only 1 of each. The first weekly #Drop of REVIVAL masks, along with SPECIAL EDITIONS of the non-surgical #masks I’ve been donating, will be available to purchase very soon—stay tuned! 100% of the net-proceeds go directly to the @lafoodbank to help provide meals to children, hardworking families, struggling seniors and many others within lower-income communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Alongside this project, my team & I will continue to make & distribute masks for donations to local organizations and hospital workers. With the help of my friends and followers, I hope we can breathe life into our community and support each other during this time of need. Thank you in advance for the support of The #REVIVALMaskProject. We are #StrongerTogether! #WeFeedLA #LAProtects All My Love, MICHAEL NGO