Thalía presume costosos cubrebocas en Instagram 

Thalía presume costosos cubrebocas en su cuenta de la red social Instagram.
La cantante compartió a través de la red social la nueva noticia.
Contenta dió los detalles a sus millones de seguidores de que recibió cuatro tapabocas diseñados por Michael Ngo.
Estos cubrebocas cuestan entre 45 y 500 dólares (entre mil y 11 mil pesos mexicanos.
Los prestigiosos o mejor dicho, los costosos cubrebocas están disponibles en la página de Instagram del diseñador:
Estas piezas no son comunes pues están diseñadas por el famoso diseñador Michael Ngo.
Este diseñador ha hecho looks para diversos artistas en el mundo del espectáculo, tales como Arianna Grande y Jennifer López.
