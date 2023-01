Estudiante de 17 años crea novedoso motor eléctrico para autos

2022 was the 2nd warmest year on record in Europe. Globally, it was the 5th warmest year on record & the global annual average temperature was 0.3°C above 1991-2020 ref period and 1.2 degrees above preindustrial.



