Las Warriors Wasps vencen por default en la liga municipal de baloncesto Poza Rica

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩



⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)

🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)

👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments

👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1