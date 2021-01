Casos globales de COVID-19 superan los 100 millones: OMS

Hearing “Ike” a lot during today’s spacewalk? That’s @AstroVicGlover’s nickname! Here’s how you can keep track of who’s who:



🔴 @Astro_illini (EV1) – suit with red stripes

⚪️ Victor Glover aka “Ike” (EV2) – suit with no stripes pic.twitter.com/Xh6UnO1lkY