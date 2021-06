No es prioridad vacunar niños: OMS

China's big news these days!

In Yunnan Province, a group of elephants from Xishuangbanna have gone in the wrong direction.

They are going north into cities.

They have arrived Yuxi.

It is said that they will arrive the capital Kunming in few days!

