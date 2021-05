Nombran a ‘Checo’ Pérez, piloto del día en GP de Portugal

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 👏 Nursing those tyres and leading your first laps as a Bull 💪 Well done, @SChecoPerez 🇲🇽 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/OrigYT5H9W