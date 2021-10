Revelan primer teaser de ‘House of the Dragon’, precuela de GOT

We’re in Times Square for NYFW! @bretmanrock aka ‘Da Baddest’ is revealing his exclusive Crocs Jibbitz charms collaboration in NYC! Catch the launch on https://t.co/x8zWOVsBj8 9/28 and take it all in at: https://t.co/He6PJfy2tp @AfterpayUSA pic.twitter.com/W6ZoECrM50