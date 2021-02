Colapsa el internet en Cuba y nadie sabe aún las causas

With help from @GeminiObs, @SubaruTel_Eng and @LCOAstro, scientists have confirmed that an object nicknamed Farfarout is the farthest body yet found in our Solar System — currently 132 times farther from the Sun than Earth is! https://t.co/qmyhhpb4yD #DiscoverTogether #NSFstories pic.twitter.com/XYZe8tcqBI