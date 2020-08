7 de agosto día internacional de la cerveza

View this post on Instagram

Amager Bryghus X Surly Brewing – Todd The Axe Man 🇩🇰🇺🇸 6,5% ABV – 100 IBU – IPA✏️ A truly beloved classic! The Board keeps going back to this absolute amazing IPA. Earlier presented at a Board meeting, therefore a little background insight: Colab between Amager Bryghus and Surly Brewing. So great that both breweries like to take credit respectively Denmark and United States. Named after Todd Haug from Surly Brewing, who reportedly plays a very solid "axe". 🎸 Pours a pale yellow with a medium head. Excellent aromas of citrus, peach and tropical fruits. Great bittering taste of citrus, grape, pines and needles from a great balance of Citra, Herkules and Mosaic app. All hops complimented extremely well with Golden Promise malt, resulting in an outstanding tart and tasteful finish. The Board strongly recommends this beauty. To finish with a statement from Henrik Papsø (Marketing Director at Amager Bryghus): "If you like Todd as a beer, then you should hear him play the axe" 🥇 Cheers to @amagerbryghus and @surlybrewing 🍻