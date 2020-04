Bisonte ataca a niña VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

Bison charges a group who tried to get close enough to pet it In order to get a job at Yellowstone National Park, I've heard some times they force new employees to watch surveillance footage videos of wild animals killing people who were breaking the rules. I'm not sure what these parents thought, but their criminal stupidity could have cost this girl her life. A bison of all things is not something you want to be playing chicken with