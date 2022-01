Variante ómicron provoca más de 900 mil contagios y 2 mil decesos al día en EU

Rates of #COVID19 cases remain high & are rising rapidly in many parts of the U.S. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 586,391, an 85.7% increase from the previous week.

Get vaccinated as soon as you can & get a booster shot when you're eligible.

