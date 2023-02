‘Piojo’ Herrera, el nuevo entrenador de los Xolos de Tijuana

🚨🏈 NEW: A record 50.4M American adults (20%) plan to wager an estimated $16B on #SuperBowlLVII, according to AGA’s annual Super Bowl wagering survey. The expected number of bettors is a 61% increase from 2022.



See full #SBLVII betting projections ➡️ https://t.co/eDcTvqpSQd pic.twitter.com/v7vk3nqhVJ